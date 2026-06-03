Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MILITARY LOSS Ministry of Defence Confirms Death of Lance Corporal James Freeman in Iraq

Ministry of Defence Confirms Death of Lance Corporal James Freeman in Iraq

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the death of Lance Corporal James Stewart Freeman, aged 29, who died during a routine training activity in Iraq on 31 May 2026. Freeman was serving with the 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment (The Vikings) as part of Operation SHADER.

Dedicated Soldiers Career

Lance Corporal Freeman joined the Army in June 2016 and quickly established himself as a skilled and committed soldier. He completed initial training at the Infantry Training Centre Catterick and served in multiple international deployments, including South Sudan, Cyprus, the Falklands, Jordan, Romania, and Kenya.    

Role And Leadership

Most recently, Freeman held the role of Section Second in Command within the Assault Pioneer Platoon, where he was known for enhancing techniques and equipment. His leadership and dedication earned him respect across his battalion and wider forces deployed in Iraq.

Tributes From Commanders

Colonel James WHM Bishop, Commander British Forces Operation SHADER, said: “I am devastated at the loss of Lance Corporal Freeman. A highly professional Junior Non-Commissioned Officer, he was a trusted leader who brought people together and will be deeply missed by all who served with him.”

Lieutenant Colonel Nick JP McGinley, Commanding Officer, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, said: “He was everything you could wish for in a junior leader – selflessly committed, thoughtful and professional. Our thoughts are with his devoted family at this difficult time.”

Family And Personal Life

Freeman was a devoted family man, proud of his wife and daughter, often sharing stories and spending cherished time with them. Outside the military, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as clay pigeon shooting and gaming late into the night with fellow soldiers.

Official Condolences

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “Lance Corporal James Freeman served with dedication and pride. He was a valued member of his regiment who will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues during this devastating time.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Dies Following Medical Emergency at Three Bridges Railway Station

TRAGIC END Person Dies Following Medical Emergency at Three Bridges Railway Station

UK News
Riot Police Clash with Protesters Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site in Southampton

UGLY SCENES Riot Police Clash with Protesters Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site in Southampton

Breaking News, UK News
Bexley Man 98 Denies Historic Child Sex Abuse Charges

CASE DELAY Bexley Man 98 Denies Historic Child Sex Abuse Charges

UK News
Man Charged With Murder of 20-Year-Old in Kilburn Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder of 20-Year-Old in Kilburn Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
Four-Year-Old Hospitalised After Fall From Height in Bradford

CHILD FALL Four-Year-Old Hospitalised After Fall From Height in Bradford

UK News
Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple Thefts and Court Breaches

SERIAL OFFENDER Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple Thefts and Court Breaches

UK News
Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

UK News
Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

OFFICER SCANDAL Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

UK News
Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

HENRY'S LEGACY Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

UK News
WW2 Bomb Found at Sandy Lane Business Park Sparks Evacuation in Coventry

BOMB ALERT WW2 Bomb Found at Sandy Lane Business Park Sparks Evacuation in Coventry

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Helicopter Crashes Near Sourton Down Devon, Roads Closed Amid Police Probe

HELICOPTER CRASH Helicopter Crashes Near Sourton Down Devon, Roads Closed Amid Police Probe

UK News
Helicopter Crashes Near Sourton Down Devon, Roads Closed Amid Police Probe

Helicopter Crashes Near Sourton Down Devon, Roads Closed Amid Police Probe

UK News
Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

SOUTHAMPTON ARRESTS Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Knifeman Arrested After Wrong-Way M5 Pursuit Following Threats in Hale

POLICE CHASE Knifeman Arrested After Wrong-Way M5 Pursuit Following Threats in Hale

UK News
Knifeman Arrested After Wrong-Way M5 Pursuit Following Threats in Hale

Knifeman Arrested After Wrong-Way M5 Pursuit Following Threats in Hale

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

HIT AND RUN PROBE Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

UK News
Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

UK News
Southampton Protesters Demand Police Recognise Henry Nowak After Stabbing

PROTEST FURY Southampton Protesters Demand Police Recognise Henry Nowak After Stabbing

UK News
Southampton Protesters Demand Police Recognise Henry Nowak After Stabbing

Southampton Protesters Demand Police Recognise Henry Nowak After Stabbing

UK News
Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

WILDCAT CRASH Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

TRIBUTES PAID David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

UK News
David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

UK News
Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

SCUMBAG Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

UK News
Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

UK News
Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

BABY MURDER Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

UK News
Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

UK News
Watch Live