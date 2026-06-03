Father Denies Abuse as Court Hears Baby Preston’s Tragic Case

A father has denied physically or sexually abusing baby Preston during a court hearing in Preston. The trial focuses on troubling images taken of Preston and concerns over his care while the father’s partner was alone with the child. Prosecutors say the risk to the baby’s health was obvious, but the defendant maintains he entrusted his partner and did not neglect his duty.

Fathers Defence Laid Out

Mr McGowan-Fazakerley, the defendant, told the court he instructed his partner to lay baby Preston down safely while he was cooking Sunday lunch and believed it was done. He expressed shock and trauma over the situation, insisting he never saw signs of distress, such as blue lips or injury.

Prosecutor Highlights Risk

Prosecutor Mr Wright said the danger to Preston’s life was clear and questioned whether the defendant’s actions were a dereliction of duty. He suggested Preston was positioned in a way that obstructed his airways, which Mr McGowan-Fazakerley denied.

Dispute Over Injuries

The court heard Preston suffered a sore bottom days before his death from upper airway obstruction. The father said he changed the baby’s nappy and found it to be normal, arguing he would have removed Preston from the home if he believed abuse was occurring.

Emotional Toll Revealed

Mr McGowan-Fazakerley described the devastating impact of losing Preston, saying his hopes for the child’s future collapsed on July 27. He maintains that everything he did was for Preston and his family, expressing deep trauma over the tragedy.