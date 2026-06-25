Teenagers Arrested for Knife Robberies on Kent Trains

Five teenagers aged 15 to 17 were arrested on suspicion of robbery after incidents on trains travelling through Kent on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June. British Transport Police responded to reports around 9pm of a group threatening commuters with knives and using violence to steal phones and valuables on trains running from Margate towards London.

Violent Robberies On Trains

Police received multiple reports of aggressive and anti-social behaviour by young people and adults on several trains. A smaller group was specifically reported to have moved through carriages brandishing knives, intimidating passengers to hand over their belongings.

Swift Police Action

Officers intercepted and arrested five teenagers at Faversham railway station in connection with the robberies. All remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

The British Transport Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incidents or was a victim to come forward. Witnesses can report information by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 214 of 25 June.