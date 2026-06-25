Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ROBBERIES Teenagers Arrested for Knife Robberies on Kent Trains

Teenagers Arrested for Knife Robberies on Kent Trains

Five teenagers aged 15 to 17 were arrested on suspicion of robbery after incidents on trains travelling through Kent on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June. British Transport Police responded to reports around 9pm of a group threatening commuters with knives and using violence to steal phones and valuables on trains running from Margate towards London.

Violent Robberies On Trains

Police received multiple reports of aggressive and anti-social behaviour by young people and adults on several trains. A smaller group was specifically reported to have moved through carriages brandishing knives, intimidating passengers to hand over their belongings.

Swift Police Action

Officers intercepted and arrested five teenagers at Faversham railway station in connection with the robberies. All remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

The British Transport Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incidents or was a victim to come forward. Witnesses can report information by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 214 of 25 June.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

DRUGS BUST Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

GUN ATTACK Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAIN TRAGEDY Train Hits Car at Hoghton Level Crossing Leaving One Dead and Child Critical

UK News

Train Hits Car at Hoghton Level Crossing Leaving One Dead and Child Critical

UK News
South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

HOSE PIPE BAN South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

UK News
South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

UK News
Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

LOST EVERYTHING Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

UK News
Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
UK Electricity Supply Secured Despite Heatwave Alert by NESO

ENERGY ALERT UK Electricity Supply Secured Despite Heatwave Alert by NESO

UK News
UK Electricity Supply Secured Despite Heatwave Alert by NESO

UK Electricity Supply Secured Despite Heatwave Alert by NESO

UK News
Watch Live