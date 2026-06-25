Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY APPEAL Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

The family of 26-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan from Coventry are fundraising to bring his body home after he died in a motorcycle accident in Bali. Joseph had been celebrating his birthday on the Indonesian island, where he travelled to visit friends following nearly two years living and working in Australia. The exact date of the crash remains unclear, with reports citing either June 17 or 18. Authorities have yet to confirm details surrounding the incident.

Tragic Birthday End

Joseph’s sister Patricia broke the devastating news on Facebook on June 19, expressing the family’s shock and heartbreak. Friends and relatives described Joseph as kind, funny, and full of life, recalling his infectious smile that brightened any room.

Fundraising Drive Underway

His cousin, Susan Love, set up a GoFundMe appeal aiming to raise £12,000 to cover repatriation and funeral costs. The appeal had already raised over £9,000 from more than 220 donations by well-wishers eager to support the family through this difficult time.

Awaiting Answers

Family members remain uncertain about the exact circumstances that led to Joseph’s tragic death. They are seeking official information as they await news from local authorities to piece together what happened.

Legacy Remembered

Messages posted on social media reflect the deep impact Joseph had on those around him. His family has urged others to cherish their loved ones, highlighting the fragility of life and Joseph’s joyous spirit during his travels in Australia and Bali.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

PRISON ATTACK Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

DRUGS BUST Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

POLICE PROBE Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

GUN ATTACK Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

POLICE STALKING Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

UK News
Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

UK News

TRAIN TRAGEDY Train Hits Car at Hoghton Level Crossing Leaving One Dead and Child Critical

UK News

Train Hits Car at Hoghton Level Crossing Leaving One Dead and Child Critical

UK News
South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

HOSE PIPE BAN South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

UK News
South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

FAMILY APPEAL Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live