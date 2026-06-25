Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

The family of 26-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan from Coventry are fundraising to bring his body home after he died in a motorcycle accident in Bali. Joseph had been celebrating his birthday on the Indonesian island, where he travelled to visit friends following nearly two years living and working in Australia. The exact date of the crash remains unclear, with reports citing either June 17 or 18. Authorities have yet to confirm details surrounding the incident.

Tragic Birthday End

Joseph’s sister Patricia broke the devastating news on Facebook on June 19, expressing the family’s shock and heartbreak. Friends and relatives described Joseph as kind, funny, and full of life, recalling his infectious smile that brightened any room.

Fundraising Drive Underway

His cousin, Susan Love, set up a GoFundMe appeal aiming to raise £12,000 to cover repatriation and funeral costs. The appeal had already raised over £9,000 from more than 220 donations by well-wishers eager to support the family through this difficult time.

Awaiting Answers

Family members remain uncertain about the exact circumstances that led to Joseph’s tragic death. They are seeking official information as they await news from local authorities to piece together what happened.

Legacy Remembered

Messages posted on social media reflect the deep impact Joseph had on those around him. His family has urged others to cherish their loved ones, highlighting the fragility of life and Joseph’s joyous spirit during his travels in Australia and Bali.