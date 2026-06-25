UK Electricity Supply Secured Despite Heatwave Alert by NESO

Electricity supplies across Great Britain remained stable despite unusually hot weather and reduced wind and gas power output, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) confirmed this week. NESO issued an Electricity Margin Notice as a precaution during the heatwave, highlighting tighter margins but reassuring that there was no immediate risk of power cuts.

Heatwave Strains Power

High temperatures across the UK and Europe lowered electricity margins due to increased demand and less renewable energy. The hot weather coincided with weaker wind speeds and reduced gas power availability, putting pressure on the grid.

Neso Takes Action

To maintain supply balance, NESO coordinated with power generators and activated its demand flexibility service. These steps helped manage the situation and released additional electricity capacity.

Supply Safeguards Successful

The Electricity Margin Notice was withdrawn on Wednesday afternoon as conditions improved. NESO emphasised that this event demonstrated its preparedness for extreme weather and ensured a secure electricity supply for homes and businesses throughout the UK.