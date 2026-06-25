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FATAL CRASH Burnley Biker Dies After Serious Incident on Villiers Street

Burnley Biker Dies After Serious Incident on Villiers Street

A Burnley man in his 40s has died following a serious incident on Villiers Street at the junction with Magpie Close on Tuesday evening, June 23. Emergency services were called just after 8:30pm after the rider came off his bright red motorcycle. The man was taken to hospital but sadly died the next afternoon. Lancashire Police are investigating the circumstances and appealing for witnesses.

Local Man Loses Life

The victim was travelling from Swallow Park towards Magpie Close when the incident occurred. Despite hospital treatment, he later died, marking a tragic loss for the Burnley community.

Police Seek Witnesses

Sergeant Ben Elliot from the Road Policing Unit offered condolences to the family, saying: “Very sadly a man has lost his life as a result of this incident and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.” Officers are asking anyone who saw the event or has dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage, especially of the bright red bike before the incident, to come forward.

Investigation Underway

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to examine how the man was injured. There is currently no indication that other vehicles were involved, though the investigation remains active to clarify all details.

How To Contact the Police

  • Call 101 quoting log 1563 of June 23
  • Email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

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