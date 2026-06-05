Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

A deliberate fire destroyed around 36 buses at a storage yard in Chadwell St Mary, Essex, sparking a major emergency response.

Arson Confirmed By Fire Investigation

Officials have confirmed the blaze was started deliberately following a fire investigation at the bus depot site.

Significant Emergency Response

The large-scale fire required extensive efforts from fire crews to bring it under control, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Police Appeal For Information

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the bus yard before the fire to come forward. Information can be given anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or online.

Public Help Vital To Case

Investigators stress that even seemingly minor details could be crucial in identifying those responsible for the arson.