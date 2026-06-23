Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GATWICK ARREST Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years and three months at Hove Crown Court for the rape of a vulnerable woman in a Worthing car park. Suleman Mukaish targeted the victim in Lyndhurst Road and was arrested two days later at London Gatwick Airport after attempting to flee the country. The victim received specialist support following the attack.

Arrest At Gatwick

Mukaish was apprehended at Gatwick after booking a one-way ticket abroad shortly after the offence. Police acted swiftly following the victim’s report to a member of the public, who then alerted authorities.

Admitted Offence

In court on 13 April, Mukaish admitted to the rape charge, leading to his sentencing on 23 June. The 27-year-old Pakistani national, who was studying in the UK and lived on Cambridge Road, Worthing, faced justice for his crime.

Victim Support

The victim was provided with support from specially-trained officers to assist her through the investigation and court proceedings, ensuring sensitivity throughout the case.

Swift Police Action

The case highlights prompt police response and effective cross-agency cooperation, from the initial report to the arrest and prosecution.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AviationCourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

FIRE BLAZE Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

UK News
53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

BEDFORD UPDATE 53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

FIND HIM Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

UK News
Dr Ashley Frayling Honoured for 19 Years Leading Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary

POLICE TRIBUTE Dr Ashley Frayling Honoured for 19 Years Leading Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

MURDER SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

UK News
Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

BLADE RAMPAGE Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

UK News
Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

LEADERSHIP PUSH Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

UK News
Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

FIRE TRAGEDY Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

UK News
Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

WHOLE LIFE TERM Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

UK News
Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

PETER DENIES Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

UK News
Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

UK News
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

TEEN MURDER Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News

STORM CHAOS London Fire Brigade Handles 400 Calls During South London Thunderstorm

UK News

London Fire Brigade Handles 400 Calls During South London Thunderstorm

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

BOY STABBED 11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

BUS CRASH PROBE Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

MURDER PROBE Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Watch Live