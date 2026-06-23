Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years and three months at Hove Crown Court for the rape of a vulnerable woman in a Worthing car park. Suleman Mukaish targeted the victim in Lyndhurst Road and was arrested two days later at London Gatwick Airport after attempting to flee the country. The victim received specialist support following the attack.

Arrest At Gatwick

Mukaish was apprehended at Gatwick after booking a one-way ticket abroad shortly after the offence. Police acted swiftly following the victim’s report to a member of the public, who then alerted authorities.

Admitted Offence

In court on 13 April, Mukaish admitted to the rape charge, leading to his sentencing on 23 June. The 27-year-old Pakistani national, who was studying in the UK and lived on Cambridge Road, Worthing, faced justice for his crime.

Victim Support

The victim was provided with support from specially-trained officers to assist her through the investigation and court proceedings, ensuring sensitivity throughout the case.

Swift Police Action

The case highlights prompt police response and effective cross-agency cooperation, from the initial report to the arrest and prosecution.