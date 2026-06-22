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FATAL OUTCOME Man 20s dies after car with four plunges 100ft down Bradford hill

Man 20s dies after car with four plunges 100ft down Bradford hill

  A man in his 20s has died after a blue Audi convertible carrying four people plunged 100ft down a hill at Baildon Moor, near Bradford, West Yorkshire, at around 7.24pm on 22 June. Emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the beauty spot, commonly frequented by walkers and kite fliers. West Yorkshire Police arrested a 24-year-old driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Another passenger remains seriously injured in the hospital.

Fatal Hill Plunge

The Audi A3 convertible left the road near the junction with Potter Brow Road and tumbled down the hill into dense bushes. One passenger in his 20s died later in the hospital from his injuries. Two other men aged 23 suffered serious and minor injuries, respectively.

Police Arrest Driver

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the 24-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle beforehand to come forward. Investigators are particularly keen to review any dash-cam or mobile phone footage related to the incident or the vehicle’s movements prior to the crash.

Community Impact

Baildon Moor is a popular beauty spot, regularly visited by locals for outdoor activities. The tragic incident has prompted concern within the community, highlighting the dangers of the steep terrain and the need for careful driving in the area.

West Yorkshire Police: “Officers were called at 7.24pm on 22 June after reports of a vehicle leaving the road at Hawksworth Road, Baildon. We urge witnesses to contact us quoting log 1698 of 22 June.”

Information can be reported via 101 or the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

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