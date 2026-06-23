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PETER DENIES Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

Peter Andre has publicly refuted claims made by Lee Andrews that he has ‘adopted’ Katie Price’s children, Princess and Junior, who are in fact Peter’s biological kids with the former glamour model. The incident unfolded after Lee Andrews posted a Cameo video responding to a fan question about Father’s Day, where he bizarrely said he had adopted five children, including those of his wife, Katie Price.

Lee Andrews Controversial Statement

In the video, the Dubai-based businessman said: “I haven’t got children, but we’re trying. I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife, and I love her children.” The comment sparked immediate backlash as Princess Price, 18, and Junior, 21, are already adults and Peter Andre’s children.

Peter Andres Strong Rebuttal

Peter Andre’s representative told Metro the adoption claims were “categorically untrue” and dismissed them as “yet another lie” from Lee Andrews, who has a reputation for exaggerations. They added that Peter’s children have never even met Lee, making the adoption claim impossible.

Why It Matters

The statement is sensitive as it directly challenges Peter Andre’s paternity of his children with Katie Price. Princess and Junior being adults further invalidates any suggestion of adoption. The claim has understandably upset Peter Andre, who has been publicly protective of his family amid the ongoing public saga involving Katie Price and Lee Andrews.

Past Tensions Resurface

Peter Andre previously expressed frustration with Katie Price in a public rant after years of strained family drama. His quick response to this false claim shows he remains vigilant in safeguarding his reputation and his children’s well-being.

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