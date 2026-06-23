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CHILD ABUSE Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

A two-year-old girl, Isabelle Rose Welsh, was allegedly murdered by her mother, Alexandra Walker, 25, and Walker’s boyfriend, Harrison Simpson, 22, following a brutal campaign of abuse at their home in Thornaby. At Teesside Crown Court, prosecutors revealed Isabelle suffered 21 bone fractures and multiple injuries, including sexual assault, before dying on 14 September 2025 from a catastrophic brain injury. Paramedics found her collapsed and gravely ill at the foot of the stairs.

Campaign Of Violence

Opening the trial, prosecutor Richard Wright KC described a prolonged and severe pattern of violence. Isabelle was violently shaken and slammed against a hard surface, sustaining a fatal head injury that led to her death.    

Shocking Injuries Detailed

Post-mortem results showed at least 21 broken bones, including arms, legs, and spine, alongside 97 soft tissue injuries. An earlier hospital visit revealed a spiral fracture to her right shin, initially attributed to an accidental injury by her mother.

Neglect And Delay

Walker only called emergency services after pressure from her stepfather, despite Isabelle’s critical condition. The prosecution argues this delay was an act of self-preservation by both adults, who knew medical help was urgently needed.  

Unhealthy Home Environment

The trial highlighted an unhealthy household environment marked by Walker’s drinking and Simpson’s drug use. CCTV footage from the home shows Isabelle’s declining condition over several months, underscoring the ongoing abuse and neglect.

Defendants Deny Charges

Both Walker and Simpson deny all charges, including murder, sexual assault, and causing or allowing the death of a child. The court will consider whether the abuse that led to Isabelle’s death was inflicted knowingly by one or both accused.

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