Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

The A27 in West Sussex has been shut in both directions between the A280 Clapham and the A24 near Worthing following a serious motorcycle collision shortly before 9pm on 23 June. Sussex Police are leading the investigation, with support from South East Coast Ambulance Service and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. The closure is expected to last several hours as police conduct collision inquiries overnight.

Diversions In Place

Eastbound Route

Exit A27 at Clapham Interchange.

Take second exit at roundabout onto A280.

Follow A280 to Findon Roundabout and take third exit onto A24 southbound.

At Offington Roundabout, take first exit to rejoin A27 eastbound.

Westbound Route

At Offington Roundabout, take fourth exit onto A24 northbound.

At Findon Roundabout, take first exit onto A280.

Follow A280 to Clapham Interchange.

At first roundabout, take second exit to cross A27; then third exit at second roundabout to rejoin A27.

Emergency Response

Sussex Police, alongside ambulance and fire services, responded swiftly to the scene to manage the incident and assist casualties. Officers remain at the site conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the collision.

Travel Impact

The full closure of the A27 between Clapham and Worthing is causing significant delays. Motorists are urged to follow the designated diversion signs and allow extra journey time.