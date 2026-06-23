Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

A man was discovered collapsed on Victoria Street, close to Westminster Cathedral, in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services attended the scene quickly, but he was pronounced dead on site. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Early Morning Discovery

The body was found during the early hours near one of London’s most iconic landmarks, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams and Metropolitan Police officers.

Scene Secured By Police

Police set up a cordon and forensic tent around the scene, which remained sealed off throughout the day to allow a detailed examination by forensic experts.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not released further details about the man’s identity or the cause of death. The investigation continues as officers appeal for any witnesses who may have information.

Area Restrictions Lifted

The cordon was lifted shortly after 3pm, restoring public access to Victoria Street. Officials remain tight-lipped as inquiries proceed.