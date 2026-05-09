Mother of Paige Doherty Speaks Out on Killer’s Wife After 10 Years

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty has broken her silence after a decade, addressing the wife of her daughter’s killer following social media backlash. Pamela Doherty, 43, spoke out after people labelled Katya Karbowiak, wife of John Leathem, as a victim despite his life sentence for Paige’s murder in Clydebank in 2016.

Paige’s Tragic Murder

Fifteen-year-old Paige was stabbed 61 times and suffered over 140 injuries before her body was dumped in woodland near Clydebank. Leathem, 42, was convicted and given a life sentence for the brutal killing inside his deli.

Mothers’ Decade Of Silence Ends

Pamela admitted she initially withheld criticism of Karbowiak, believing she may have been unaware or scared. But after Karbowiak publicly defended Leathem, even shouting his innocence outside Low Moss Prison, Pamela felt forced to respond.

Confronting The Past

Marking 10 years since Paige’s death, Pamela revealed plans to visit Leathem in prison to demand answers about the murder, which she believes happened after Paige resisted a sexual attack. A previous letter requesting a visit was ignored.

Justice System Criticised

Pamela condemned the legal process for adding to her trauma, citing delays in Paige’s funeral for a second post-mortem and a reduced minimum sentence following Leathem’s successful appeal, during which she felt voiceless.

Honouring Paige’s Memory

Despite her pain, Pamela continues to champion Paige’s legacy through the charity Paige’s Promise, supporting families grieving child loss. A recent anniversary ball helped raise funds and rally community support to keep Paige’s name alive.