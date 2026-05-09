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IN THE CLEAR Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

A Greater Manchester police officer has been acquitted over the death of Heather Smedley, 53, whose car was hit during a police pursuit in Royton, Oldham, on 23 December 2022. PC Mark Burrows, 46, from Reddish, Stockport, was chasing a stolen Audi A3 when his unmarked vehicle collided with Heather’s car. Charged with causing death by dangerous and careless driving, Burrows was cleared by a jury at Chester Crown Court.

Officers Lifelong Burden

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes spoke about the lasting impact on PC Burrows, calling it a lifelong burden beyond the tragedy of Heather’s death. He extended his condolences to Heather’s family for their devastating loss.

Stolen Driver Sentenced

Marcel Doyle, the driver of the stolen Audi, received nearly 15 years in prison after admitting to causing Heather’s death by dangerous driving in July 2023. Both Greater Manchester Police and the court held Doyle responsible for the fatal incident.

Independent Inquiry And Trial

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the case from December 2022 to October 2023 before passing it to the Crown Prosecution Service. The CPS charged PC Burrows, who denied the charges and was ultimately acquitted.

Calls For Transparency

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe stressed the importance of thorough investigations when police contact is involved in a death, noting that the IOPC applies different standards than the courts. The CPS highlighted that charging decisions adhere to strict and equal criteria, underscoring the public’s right to transparency and accountability.

Family Tribute To Heather

Heather’s family remembered her as a “most wonderful” mother, daughter, and wife. They praised her kindness, courage, and resilience, describing her as “a beautiful soul inside and out” who met life’s challenges with bravery and a smile.

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