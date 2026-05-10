Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

A 56-year-old man from Stockport has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a sexual assault and attempted rape committed over 30 years ago. Greater Manchester Police‘s Cold Case Unit linked Aron Traynor to the crime against a 74-year-old woman near her home in 1992 through advances in forensic science.

Cold Case Breakthrough

The original investigation stalled despite extensive forensic efforts. In 2005, a near-complete DNA profile was developed and entered on the National DNA Database, but produced no match until Traynor’s DNA was collected during a 2023 drink-driving arrest, triggering a match.

Trial And Conviction

Traynor was arrested in October 2023 and faced a five-day jury trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in March 2026. He was found guilty of violent indecent assault and attempted rape.

Police Praise Forensic Progress

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes said: “Time is quite simply no barrier to justice. DNA is crucial, but it’s the painstaking work of our officers—revisiting evidence, tracing witnesses, and rebuilding the investigative picture—that ultimately brings offenders to justice.” “Offenders should be in no doubt that forensic science continues to advance, and every interaction they have with the criminal justice system increases the chance of their crimes being uncovered.”

Impact On Victims Family

The victim’s son read a statement in court detailing the lasting impact the attack had on his mother’s wellbeing and the entire family. Detective Hughes expressed hope the sentence offers the family some closure and peace.