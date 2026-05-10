Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

A 56-year-old man from Stockport has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a sexual assault and attempted rape committed over 30 years ago. Greater Manchester Police‘s Cold Case Unit linked Aron Traynor to the crime against a 74-year-old woman near her home in 1992 through advances in forensic science.

Cold Case Breakthrough

The original investigation stalled despite extensive forensic efforts. In 2005, a near-complete DNA profile was developed and entered on the National DNA Database, but produced no match until Traynor’s DNA was collected during a 2023 drink-driving arrest, triggering a match.

Trial And Conviction

Traynor was arrested in October 2023 and faced a five-day jury trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in March 2026. He was found guilty of violent indecent assault and attempted rape.

Police Praise Forensic Progress

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes said: “Time is quite simply no barrier to justice. DNA is crucial, but it’s the painstaking work of our officers—revisiting evidence, tracing witnesses, and rebuilding the investigative picture—that ultimately brings offenders to justice.” “Offenders should be in no doubt that forensic science continues to advance, and every interaction they have with the criminal justice system increases the chance of their crimes being uncovered.”

Impact On Victims Family

The victim’s son read a statement in court detailing the lasting impact the attack had on his mother’s wellbeing and the entire family. Detective Hughes expressed hope the sentence offers the family some closure and peace.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

FATAL OUTCOME Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

UK News
Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

COURT CONTEMPT Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

UK News
PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

BRAVE STAND PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

WEAPONS SEIZURE Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

UK News
Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

CHILD ABUSE Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

UK News
Suspicious Package Prompts Road Closure at Bromley Police Station

POLICE ALERT Suspicious Package Prompts Road Closure at Bromley Police Station

UK News
Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

VIRUS OUTBREAK Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

UK News
Scarborough Home Explosion Triggers Evacuation of Dozens of Properties

BLAST ALERT Scarborough Home Explosion Triggers Evacuation of Dozens of Properties

UK News
Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

MURDER CHARGE Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

POLICE BUST Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

UK News
RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

ANIMAL MYSTERY RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

UK News
RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

POLICE VICTORY Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

POLICE MANHUNT Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

UK News
Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

UK News
Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

ARSON TRIO TRIAL Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

UK News
Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

UK News
Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

UK News
Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

RESCUE FAIL Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

UK News
Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

UK News
Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

MISSING CONCERNS Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

UK News
Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

UK News
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

CRIME CRACKDOWN Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Watch Live