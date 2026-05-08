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RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

The RSPCA is investigating after the body of a young male puppy was found in a stream behind Wye Close, Droitwich, Worcestershire, on 3 May 2026. The puppy, believed to be around 8 to 10 weeks old and possibly a Cane Corso or Staffordshire Bull Terrier type, was discovered in suspicious circumstances by local rescuers. No external injuries were detected on initial examination, but the charity is treating the death as suspicious and is appealing for public information.

Suspected Foul Play

The dark grey to black puppy was not microchipped, raising concerns about its origin and why it was abandoned. The discovery prompted an urgent inquiry by the RSPCA as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Urgent Public Appeal

The animal welfare charity is urging anyone who saw anything unusual in the Wye Close area around the time the puppy was found to come forward. Witnesses or those with information should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 01792379.

Animal Welfare Concerns

This case highlights ongoing issues with animal abandonment and abuse in Worcestershire, prompting calls for community vigilance to protect vulnerable pets and ensure offenders are brought to justice.

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