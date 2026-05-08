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Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

Ryan Wellings, 31, from Bispham, Lancashire, has been sentenced to an additional seven months in prison for contempt of court. Wellings is already serving a six-year sentence for assault and coercive behaviour towards his vulnerable former partner, Kiena Dawes, 23, a Fleetwood hairdresser who died by suicide in Garstang in July 2022 following years of domestic abuse.

Contempt During Trial

Wellings breached court orders by discussing his ongoing trial in eight phone calls from prison between December 17, 2024, and January 2, 2025. He spoke with his new girlfriend, Lisa Croft, 29, and his mother, Lisa Green, 53, despite clear judicial warnings not to do so. This behaviour constitutes contempt of court.

Family Involvement

Green and Wellings’ father, Michael Wellings, also faced judicial consequences. Both received nine-month suspended prison sentences for kidnapping their granddaughter weeks after Kiena Dawes’ death. Green was also a potential defence witness during the trial and was explicitly told not to discuss the proceedings.

Witness Coaching Allegations

Prosecutor Adam Birkby told Preston Crown Court that the defendants engaged in witness coaching during the phone calls, aiming to influence both the content and delivery of Wellings’ evidence. He described this as a “flagrant breach” of the court’s clear orders.

Background To Case

Kiena Dawes tragically took her own life in July 2022, leaving a note blaming Wellings for her death. During a seven-week trial, prosecutors argued her suicide was caused by Wellings’ abusive behaviour. Although cleared of unlawful killing, Wellings was convicted of assault and coercive control spanning January 2020 to July 2022, receiving a six-year jail term plus an additional six months for a separate assault.

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