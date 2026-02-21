Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Maidstone Teen

Kent Police are urgently hunting for 18-year-old Frazer Vardill, who vanished in Maidstone just after...

Published: 4:21 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 4:21 pm February 21, 2026

Kent Police are urgently hunting for 18-year-old Frazer Vardill, who vanished in Maidstone just after midnight on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Last Seen: South Park at Midnight

Frazer was spotted last in South Park around midnight. Officers fear for his safety and are appealing to the public for help.

What Frazer Looks Like

  • White male, brown hair
  • Height between 5ft 9in and 6ft
  • Wearing black puffer jacket, black tracksuit, and black trainers with white logos
  • Believed to still be in the Maidstone area

Have You Seen Frazer?

If you have any information, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 20-1168. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or dial 101.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News

PERFECT SON Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News
Watch Live