Kent Police are urgently hunting for 18-year-old Frazer Vardill, who vanished in Maidstone just after midnight on Friday, 20 February 2026.
Last Seen: South Park at Midnight
Frazer was spotted last in South Park around midnight. Officers fear for his safety and are appealing to the public for help.
What Frazer Looks Like
- White male, brown hair
- Height between 5ft 9in and 6ft
- Wearing black puffer jacket, black tracksuit, and black trainers with white logos
- Believed to still be in the Maidstone area
Have You Seen Frazer?
If you have any information, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 20-1168. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or dial 101.