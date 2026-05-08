Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

Waseem Islam, 39, from Keighley, has been charged with the murder of Suhail Choudry, a 35-year-old father of two who died after a serious assault on Flasby Street in the early hours of 8 February. West Yorkshire Police arrested Islam on Wednesday, marking the sixth person charged in connection with the attack.

Further Arrest In Murder Case

Islam’s arrest brings the total number of men charged in the case to six. He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court later.

Victims Tragic Death

Suhail Choudry died three days after the assault on Flasby Street, highlighting the violent nature of the attack that has shocked the local community.

Other Suspects Charged

Five other men from Keighley – Majid Hussain, 42; Rashid Hussain, 41; Mohammed Aliyan Khan, 23; Hakeem Gulzar, 27; and Faisal Khan, 26 – have already been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and violent disorder.