Scarborough Home Explosion Triggers Evacuation of Dozens of Properties

Dozens of homes and businesses on Cambridge Street in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, were evacuated after a residential property explosion at around 5.45am this morning. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, alongside police, ambulance, and gas board crews, responded to tackle the fire and manage a multi-agency emergency operation. The blast’s cause remains unknown as investigations continue.

Emergency Services Respond

Firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire well into the afternoon while police supported evacuation efforts and road closures to keep the public safe. Around 50 to 70 nearby properties, including the Aldi store, were cordoned off as a precaution.

Local Businesses Impacted

Local venues affected include Mojos Music Cafe, which announced closure due to the incident. They confirmed the couple involved are reportedly safe but that the entire block remains locked down.

Public Safety Appeal

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to avoid the Cambridge Street area while emergency services continue their work. The police stressed the importance of keeping clear of the cordoned-off zone to allow safe operations and investigations.

Investigation Underway

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the police are conducting a multi-agency response to establish the cause of the explosion. Gas board officials are also on-site, assisting in ensuring no further danger to the public or infrastructure.