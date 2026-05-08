West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Handsworth Sexual Assault

West Midlands Police are urgently seeking to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Hamilton Road, Handsworth, at around 8.30am on 17 March. Despite reviewing CCTV footage and conducting enquiries, officers have not yet been able to trace the suspect.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the man caught on camera in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigation Underway

The police are continuing their investigation into this serious assault, asking anyone with relevant information to come forward.

How To Help

If you recognise the man or have any details, contact West Midlands Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 20/184139/26.