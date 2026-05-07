Kent Police Seize 420g Cannabis After Man Flees in Sittingbourne

Kent Police responded to an antisocial behaviour report in Ypres Drive, Sittingbourne, on Wednesday 29 April, discovering nearly 420g of cannabis after a man fled their sight. The incident highlights ongoing drug-related issues in the area and led to a subsequent arrest.

Unexpected Discovery

Officers attending the communal garden found a man emerging from a metal shed. After briefly speaking with the man, he fled the scene, prompting a search of the shed.

Large Cannabis Find

The search uncovered almost 420 grams of cannabis, alongside loose deal bags, scales, and mobile phones, suggesting intent to supply.

Quick Police Response

About 40 minutes later, officers spotted a man matching the description outside a shop on Grovehurst Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Released On Bail

The 36-year-old suspect was released later that day on bail while investigations continue.