Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COURT BATTLE Six Men Face Sexual Abuse Charges in Extended Family Case at Central Criminal Court

Six Men Face Sexual Abuse Charges in Extended Family Case at Central Criminal Court

Six men aged between 32 and 55 are on trial at the Central Criminal Court, accused of long-term sexual abuse within an extended family over a 19-year period from 1995 to 2014. The main complainant, who is deaf, alleges abuse primarily by three of her uncles and three younger brothers. Defence lawyers have challenged the reliability of the evidence as closing speeches concluded on Wednesday.

Defence Questions Evidence

John Peart SC, representing one of the men aged 32, described the allegations as “nonsensical,” disputing claims that a 13-year-old boy could have raped his 17-year-old sister forcibly and that she would have “let him.” Peart highlighted inconsistencies in the complainant’s testimony, pointing to a lack of detail and conflicting accounts of where the accused and complainant lived at the time.

Issue Of Credibility Raised

Hugh Hartnett SC, for a 48-year-old uncle accused of multiple counts of rape and anal rape, focused on the complainant’s delay in naming his client during initial disclosures in 2017. He suggested this was due to shame and maintained that sexual activity was consensual. Hartnett urged jurors to question whether the complainant’s evidence met the required standard of proof.

Focus on a single allegation

Marc Thompson Grolimund SC defended a man accused of one rape count, reportedly from 1995 to 1996, highlighting a 2021 text from the complainant’s mother stating she had no recollection of him being involved with her children. The defence argued the prosecution’s case relied solely on the complainant’s testimony, which they described as lacking detail.

Other Charges And Denials

  • Accused A (55) denies one count of rape between 2009 and 2011.
  • Accused C (34) faces 10 charges, including rape and sexual assault from 2003 to 2010, and denies abusing two younger sisters.
  • Accused E (32) denies two counts of anal rape from 2007 to 2009.

Charges against a seventh man, a 33-year-old brother of the complainant, were withdrawn earlier in the trial.

Trial Continues

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs has begun charging the jury and the trial is ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Keighley Man Waseem Islam Charged With Murder of Suhail Choudry

MURDER CHARGE Keighley Man Waseem Islam Charged With Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Wednesbury Store Rape

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Wednesbury Store Rape

UK News
Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Wednesbury Store Rape

Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Wednesbury Store Rape

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

POLICE APPEAL Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

UK News
Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tonypandy Man Jailed for £20,000 Cocaine Supply Conviction

DRUGS BUST Tonypandy Man Jailed for £20,000 Cocaine Supply Conviction

UK News
Tonypandy Man Jailed for £20,000 Cocaine Supply Conviction

Tonypandy Man Jailed for £20,000 Cocaine Supply Conviction

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Watch Live