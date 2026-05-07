Search Ongoing for Missing Leicestershire Woman Last Seen in Cornwall

Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently appealing for help to find Holly Collinson, a 29-year-old woman reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday 10 April. Holly was last seen on 31 March leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro at 10:10am. She had travelled to Cornwall, with links to Newquay and Bude, raising concerns for her well-being.

Last Known Whereabouts

Holly was spotted leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital, a key detail in tracing her steps. Since then, her family’s efforts and police enquiries have focused on the Newquay area in Cornwall, where she had recently travelled.

Description Details

White female, slim build, 5ft 7ins tall

Blue eyes

Previously had long dreadlocks in black, pink, red, and plum colours

Last seen with straight dark hair below the shoulders, upper half plum to red, darker at the bottom

Wearing black coat, black trousers, and short sleeve black Adidas shirt

Local Connections

Holly has strong ties to several Cornwall locations, including Bude, Newquay, and Truro. These links have guided the ongoing search efforts as police try to establish her whereabouts.

Police Appeal

Anyone who has seen Holly or has information on her current location is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999, quoting log 733 of 1 May. The community’s assistance is vital in ensuring Holly’s safe return.