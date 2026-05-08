Two Charged with Drug Offences, Castleford

Wakefield police charged two men with multiple drug offences after raiding two Castleford homes on 6 May. Officers from the Programme Precision team, supported by CBRN specialists, uncovered a significant drug operation involving cannabis, illicit sweets, and unregulated weight-loss injections.

Drug Lab Discovered

Searches at Garden Street and Smawthorne Grove revealed laboratory equipment for drug production, including large quantities of cannabis and materials linked to THC-infused confectionery manufacturing.

Unregulated Medical Supplies Seized

Thousands of packaging items, including vials, needles, and boxes, were confiscated from Garden Street. These were connected to the commercial manufacture and distribution of unauthorised weight-loss injections, alongside numerous prescription medicines.

Men Charged And Remanded

Sam Hebblethwaite, 34, of Garden Street, faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis. Mark Asprey, 44, of Smawthorne Grove, was charged with similar offences. Both men were remanded to appear at Leeds magistrates the following day.

Woman Released Pending Inquiry

A woman arrested in the investigation was later released pending further police enquiries.