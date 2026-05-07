Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor, who was fatally shot in Woolwich, southeast London, on 2 April. Eghosa was found with serious chest injuries on Lord Warwick Street around 3.40pm and died at the scene. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on 6 May and will appear at Barkingside Youth Court on 7 May.

Two Suspects Held

Another teenager, aged 16 from Romford, was charged with murder on 10 April. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 11 April and has been remanded in custody pending a six-week trial scheduled for January.

Other Arrests Made

Several other individuals arrested in early April remain on bail while inquiries continue. These include a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 46-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender, and three others aged 14, 16, and 18, all connected to Eghosa’s death.

Details From The Old Bailey

The Old Bailey has heard that Eghosa was shot in the chest and was also armed at the time of the attack. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Mayors Response

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Woolwich following the appalling fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy. There is absolutely no place for this heart-breaking violence.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

MENTAL BACKLASH Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

TRAGIC LOSS Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

BENEFIT TRAGEDY Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Watch Live