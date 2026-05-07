Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor, who was fatally shot in Woolwich, southeast London, on 2 April. Eghosa was found with serious chest injuries on Lord Warwick Street around 3.40pm and died at the scene. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on 6 May and will appear at Barkingside Youth Court on 7 May.

Two Suspects Held

Another teenager, aged 16 from Romford, was charged with murder on 10 April. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 11 April and has been remanded in custody pending a six-week trial scheduled for January.

Other Arrests Made

Several other individuals arrested in early April remain on bail while inquiries continue. These include a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 46-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender, and three others aged 14, 16, and 18, all connected to Eghosa’s death.

Details From The Old Bailey

The Old Bailey has heard that Eghosa was shot in the chest and was also armed at the time of the attack. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

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