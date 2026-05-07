Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

The owners of Liverpool’s Britannia Adelphi Hotel are facing serious health and safety charges following the death of 21-year-old guest Chloe Haynes in September 2022. Chloe tragically died after a wardrobe fell on her inside the city centre hotel. Britannia Hotels, operating through two limited companies, have been charged at Liverpool Magistrates Court with endangering guests and employees.

History Of Safety Failures

The charges relate not only to Chloe Haynes’ fatal accident but also to a prior incident last summer when a falling cabinet injured a three-year-old girl. Prosecutors claim there were further risks, including unstable wardrobes in other rooms and windows that could open dangerously wide.

Case Moves To Crown Court

District Judge Paul Healey has committed the case for trial at Liverpool Crown Court, with the first hearing set for 4 June. Liverpool City Council’s environmental health department is leading the prosecution, citing serious safety breaches at the hotel.

Britannia Hotels Stance

Keith Morton KC, representing Britannia Hotels, declined to comment on how the companies will plead. The upcoming trial will examine whether the hotel group failed to meet its duty of care to protect guests and staff from harm.