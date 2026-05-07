Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

A 21-year-old driver, Deimante Ziobryte, avoided jail after failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash in Pitsea, Essex, on 1 February last year that killed siblings Roman Casselden, 16, and Darcie Casselden, 9. The tragic accident happened at about 6.25pm when the two children were on an e-scooter at a junction. Essex Police confirmed Ziobryte did not call emergency services immediately and drove off before pulling over later and contacting family, not police.

Tragic Loss In Pitsea

Roman and Darcie Casselden suffered catastrophic head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The siblings’ deaths have left their family devastated, with their mother Emma Keeling sharing she suffers from “sleepless nights every night” and said, “I will never be the same person again because of it.” Their father Alec Casselden described having “nightmares of them lying in the road alone” and questioned, “Why would she leave two children to die and drive off?”

Driver Fails To Stop

Prosecutor Rohini Majumdar explained that Ziobryte was driving an Audi and swerved to avoid hitting the children on the e-scooter but still made contact. Following the collision, Ziobryte continued driving instead of stopping to help or alert emergency services. She only stopped in a nearby lane and made multiple phone calls to family members, not the police.

Sentencing And Remorse

Yesterday, Ziobryte received a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to failing to stop at the scene of a collision. She was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, pay £239 in costs and victim surcharge, and has been banned from driving for three years. Mitigating, Hulusi Ali described her actions as a “panic-driven failure” after a catastrophic event. Ziobryte expressed “sincere remorse” in a letter, admitting she has relived the incident daily and will carry its weight for life.

Official Findings And Inquest

Coroner Michelle Brown confirmed that emergency services arrived promptly, with Darcie pronounced dead at 7:10pm and Roman at 7:50pm. The cause of death for both was traumatic head injury. Essex Police confirmed no further action will be taken relating to causing death by dangerous driving.

Judges Final Words

Deputy District Judge Jennifer Twite described the case as “clearly an incredibly sad case” while considering Ziobryte’s previous good character, early guilty plea, and recent childbirth in passing a suspended sentence.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

MENTAL BACKLASH Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

TRAGIC LOSS Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

BENEFIT TRAGEDY Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Watch Live