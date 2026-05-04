Ryde Man Jailed Over Coercive Abuse and Strangulation Offences

A 30-year-old man from Ryde has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison after admitting to controlling and coercive behaviour, multiple counts of intentional strangulation, and assault against a 55-year-old woman in the town.

Multiple Abuse Charges

Bogdan Mistreanu of Monkton Street pleaded guilty to several offences, including controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, four incidents of intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman, and assault by beating of a 28-year-old man. His admissions were made at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 26 January, with sentencing on 24 April.

Victims Harrowing Account

The court heard the woman endured aggressive interrogations and repeated physical, mental, and verbal abuse from 1 December 2024 through 21 December 2025. In a prepared victim statement, she described living in a “state of constant fear” and feeling too scared to leave her home. The abuse, which led to serious assaults, had a long-lasting impact and was met with no accountability from Mistreanu.

Final Assault Triggers Arrest

The abuse ended when the woman escaped to a nearby pub after a severe assault on 21 December last year. Police arrested Mistreanu shortly afterwards, bringing the abusive behaviour to an end.