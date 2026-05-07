Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

All schools and colleges in Huddersfield, including Kirklees College, were placed on lockdown earlier today after malicious emails were sent to several educational institutions across the area. West Yorkshire Police swiftly arrested a 20-year-old man in Huddersfield in connection with the threatening communications, aiming to safeguard pupils and staff.

Immediate Lockdown Measures

Kirklees College confirmed the lockdown, cancelling classes and advising students and staff to stay away from campus. The precaution extended to multiple schools in the Huddersfield area following the threat’s severity.

Man Arrested Over Emails

Local police detained a 20-year-old Huddersfield resident on suspicion of making malicious communications. The arrest came amid an ongoing investigation into threatening emails sent to various education providers in the Kirklees district.

Students Safe And Released

After around an hour, pupils and students were safely released and debriefed. Parents reported their children returned home unharmed, with authorities confirming the situation is now under control.

Community Response

The incident caused concern among parents and students locally. While many praised the quick actions of police and school officials, some raised questions about delays in information updates for parents during the lockdown.

Students Safe Appeal

West Yorkshire Police continue their inquiries into the malicious emails to establish the full circumstances and prevent future threats. A force spokesperson said:

“We understand that any communication of a threatening nature, particularly within an education setting, will be of concern but would stress that there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any credible threat in relation to the messages.

We are investigating this as a malicious communications offence and are making further enquiries into the source of these emails. As part of these enquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested from an address in Huddersfield this morning.