Man And Woman Arrested At Former BrewDog Pub In Castle Street Raid

Armed police and officers were called to the former BrewDog pub on Castle Street shortly before lunchtime on Friday, resulting in the arrest of a man and a woman during a raid. Emergency services remain at the scene, awaiting the arrival of the RSPCA to collect a dog discovered inside the building.

Specialist Police Operation

Officers used specialist tools to gain entry to the premises where the suspects were found. The quick police response halted the situation and led to arrests on site.

RSPCA Involvement

A dog was located inside the pub, prompting the police to contact the RSPCA, who are en route to safely remove the animal from the scene.

Ongoing Police Presence

Police continue to secure the area on Castle Street as they conduct their investigations following the operation earlier today.