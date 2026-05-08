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TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

A woman is on trial at Isleworth Crown Court accused of manslaughter over the 1978 death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard, who died from scalding in a bath at their Thornton Heath home in South London. Janice Nix, the children’s stepmother at the time, is also charged with cruelty to Andrea’s older brother Desmond Bernard during 1975-1978. The case reopened in 2022 after Desmond, now 56, contacted police to reveal previously hidden abuse. Nix denies all charges.

Brothers Chilling Testimony

Desmond Bernard told the court he suffered brutal physical abuse from Nix, describing her as “physically strong” and “heavy-set.” He detailed beatings with a belt, cigarette burns, being bitten, and being forced to eat cat food between the ages of seven and nine.

Deadly Bath Punishment

On 6 June 1978, Desmond said Nix became enraged when Andrea disobeyed and failed to stay indoors to clean. He heard Nix shouting and assaulting Andrea before ordering her into a bath. Andrea screamed the water was too hot before her cries suddenly stopped.

Horrific Bathroom Scene

When Desmond entered the bathroom, Nix was holding the unresponsive child wrapped in a towel. He said, “I could see skin falling off her.” Nix pressured him to lie and claim Andrea died by accident while playing outside. Desmond admitted he went along with the false story at the time, saying he “didn’t feel protected” and wanted the abuse to end.

Trial Ongoing

Known as Janice Thomas at the time and in her late teens, Nix was the children’s stepmother during a relationship with their father. The trial is continuing as prosecutors present further evidence and witnesses.

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