Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

A 26-year-old man, Jamie Fulford, has been formally charged with the murder of newborn baby Jaxson Noah Egerton in Wiltshire. The infant was rushed to the hospital on 1 September 2022, but tragically died eight days later after life support was withdrawn. Wiltshire Police‘s Major Crime Investigation Team launched a murder inquiry following the baby’s death, leading to arrests and charges.

Suspects And Charges

Alongside Fulford, Jaxson’s mother, 22-year-old Sophie Egerton, faces charges of causing or allowing the death of a child. Both defendants live on Tournament Road in Bemerton Heath and are currently out on bail. They are set to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 8 May.

Major Crime Investigation Court

Following arrests in 2022, specialist officers conducted thorough searches at the suspects’ home. Wiltshire 999s documented the operation, which included canine sweeps of vehicles parked outside, such as a Land Rover and an Audi. Forensics removed critical evidence, including a mattress and pillow, from inside the semi-detached property.

Major Crime Team Probe

Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team has been leading the murder investigation since the infant’s death. Other individuals arrested previously, an 18-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman, were also questioned as part of the inquiries.

Court Date Set

The case progresses with both Fulford and Egerton scheduled for a court hearing at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court shortly. The charges underline the serious nature of this tragic incident and the police’s commitment to justice.