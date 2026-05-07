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HOSPITIAL TRAGEDY Clarissa Street Dies After Oxygen Mask Error at Royal Oldham Hospital

Clarissa Street Dies After Oxygen Mask Error at Royal Oldham Hospital

Clarissa Street, a 24-year-old University of Manchester graduate from Castleton in Rochdale, died after being given an oxygen mask that was not connected to any supply during her treatment at Royal Oldham Hospital. She was admitted by ambulance late on August 13, 2024, suffering from a pulmonary embolism and spent over an hour in a hospital corridor before her condition worsened. The inquest, opening at Rochdale Coroner’s Court on May 6, revealed concerns over the medical response and delays in her care.

Oxygen Mask Mistake

Hospital staff provided Ms Street with an oxygen mask that was not connected to oxygen in an attempt to regulate her breathing. Nurse Michelle Neale admitted she was unaware why the disconnected mask was used, but claimed it helped regulate Clarissa’s breathing. Despite low oxygen levels and a high heart rate, Ms Street was left in a corridor for approximately an hour before moving to higher care.

Paramedic Doubts Raised

The inquest heard a paramedic had expressed concerns that Ms Street might be “overreacting and having a panic attack” when handing her over to triage staff. This assessment contributed to delays in urgent treatment for her serious condition.

Previous Health History

Clarissa had a history of provoked pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis from 2017, for which she took blood thinners intermittently. However, her 2024 embolism was classified as unprovoked. Experts acknowledged that earlier referrals and further testing might have uncovered underlying factors, but confirmed the two events could not be directly linked.

Final Hours And Inquest

Despite being given fluids and monitored, Ms Street’s condition deteriorated, and she tragically died in the early hours of August 14 due to pulmonary embolism complicated by fatty liver disease. The inquest remains ongoing to examine the events surrounding her care and hospital treatment.

Family Tribute

Described by family members as a “talented, outgoing and very well-liked” woman who loved concerts and socialising, Clarissa was remembered for her creativity and warmth. She had struggled with symptoms for two days before her admission, with difficulty sleeping and keeping down food and water.

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