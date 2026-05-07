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POLICE APPEAL Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

Woman Knocked Down on Westferry Road in London Crime Scene

Police have closed Westferry Road westbound in London after a woman was knocked down near the skateboard park by the Space Theatre. The incident, which took place today, has prompted a crime scene to be set up, and westbound buses have been suspended along this route.

Road Closure Enforced

Authorities have shut off westbound traffic on Westferry Road to allow for investigation and public safety. The closure affects all vehicles, disrupting local travel in the area.

Bus Services Suspended

Bus operators have halted westbound services along Westferry Road. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene is cleared and normal traffic resumes.    

Crime Scene Investigation

Police are conducting inquiries at the location near the Space Theatre where the woman was hit. The nature of the accident and circumstances remain under investigation.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in their enquiries.

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