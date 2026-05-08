PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

PC Will Hunter, a Northumbria Police officer with 19 years’ service, was attacked with a machete during a routine traffic stop at a Gateshead petrol station. The violent assault by suspect Matthew Bello triggered an urgent police response, highlighting heroic teamwork and the dangers officers face on duty.

Violent Attack During a Stop

While conducting the traffic stop, PC Hunter faced resistance from Bello, who escalated the encounter by brandishing a machete. Despite using PAVA spray and a Taser, Hunter was unable to subdue Bello, who launched a dangerous assault.

Rapid Police Response

Garage staff immediately alerted officers, prompting units including firearms and helicopter teams to rush to the scene. Their swift intervention was crucial in providing life-saving support to PC Hunter and preventing further injury.

Courage Recognised

PC Hunter has been nominated for a national bravery award in recognition of his resilience and courage. He praised his colleagues’ support, stating, “Your colleagues are there for you if you really need them.”

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Matthew Bello was arrested at the scene and is currently under investigation by Northumbria Police as they work to determine the full circumstances of the attack.