Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

Three men have been sentenced to a combined 31 years in prison following an armed robbery in Small Heath on 20 July last year. The victim was threatened and injured by the trio on Somerville Road as they attempted to steal his keys and money. West Midlands Police swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the discovery of a shotgun and several knives linked to the incident.

Rapid Police Response

Officers identified a suspect vehicle involved in the attempted robbery and located it less than a mile away at a Fourth Avenue address. A search of the property uncovered a shotgun concealed in a gas meter cupboard, while a linked vehicle contained two machetes. Additionally, officers seized a zombie knife and a lock knife as part of the probe.

Men Charged And Sentenced

Two Birmingham men were arrested within weeks of the incident, and a third was apprehended while trying to leave the country. All three faced charges including attempted robbery, possession of firearms, offensive weapons, and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Prison Terms Announced

Luqman Yusuf, 23, from Deakins Road, pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including attempted robbery and firearm possession; jailed for 13 years and two months.

Sahil Ali, 19, of Newland Road, admitted similar charges and was sentenced to 10 years and two months.

Abdirahmaan Hussein, 23, from Arthur Street, was found guilty in absentia and sentenced to eight years. A warrant has been issued following his failure to attend court.

Ongoing Police Action

West Midlands Police continue to urge anyone with further information to come forward. Officers remain committed to tackling violent crime and weapons possession in the Small Heath area.