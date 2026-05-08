Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

Cheshire Police have arrested an 11th suspect amid an ongoing investigation into serious sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe. The probe centres on alleged crimes committed in 2023 involving one female victim, with the latest arrest taking place on 7 May 2026.

Multiple Arrests Made

Following a March 2026 report, officers executed three warrants on 29 April, detaining six men and three women on suspicion of various offences, including rape, human trafficking, sexual assault, and forced marriage. All nine were released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Latest Arrest Details

The 48-year-old British man arrested last week in Crewe is also a member of the religious group implicated in the investigation. He was taken into custody on suspicion of human trafficking and has since been granted conditional bail. Authorities have applied for a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order against him, with a court hearing scheduled for the following week.

Police Emphasise Ongoing Inquiry

“This investigation is still very much active and remains at a fast pace,” said Superintendent Adam Waller, Head of the Major Crime Directorate at Cheshire Constabulary. “While all suspects are linked to the group, this is not an investigation into the religion itself but focuses solely on the serious allegations reported.”

Call For Public Restraint

Superintendent Waller urged the community to avoid speculation as the investigation continues. The police remain committed to thoroughly examining the allegations, which have significant implications for victims of abuse within the community.