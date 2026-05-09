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NAVY DEPLOYMENT Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of Defence has deployed the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon to the Middle East, positioning the warship in the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard international tankers amid ongoing regional tensions.

Strategic Middle East Presence

HMS Dragon, previously stationed in the Mediterranean protecting British forces in Cyprus, has been sent to “pre-position” in the region. The ship will be ready to join a UK and French-led multinational effort aimed at securing the vital shipping route once hostilities between Iran and US-Israeli forces ease.

Primed For Defence

The destroyer’s role focuses on air defence, utilising its Sea Viper missile system to detect and neutralise threats, including drones, aircraft, and missiles potentially launched by Iran-backed groups or other adversaries in the region.

Training For High Alert

In late April, HMS Dragon conducted intense exercises involving sharp evasive manoeuvres and drills simulating ballistic missile attacks. These high-speed training operations ensure the crew remains prepared for any hostile action while deployed.

Supporting International Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for roughly 20% of global oil and gas supplies. The Royal Navy’s mission aims to reassure the international maritime community and secure freedom of navigation, which has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict, causing prices to surge.

Multinational Coalition Plan

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed HMS Dragon’s deployment is a precautionary step. The ship will be available to support a coalition led by the UK and France to protect shipping lanes once the ceasefire holds. Cyprus’s security remains strong with enhanced capabilities despite the redeployment.

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