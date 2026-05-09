Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

A 41-year-old woman from Hastings, Dominika Wisniewska, has been jailed after drink-driving and assaulting police officers and Morrisons supermarket staff on 17 December. The incident unfolded in the Morrisons car park, where Wisniewska repeatedly stalled her car, triggering intervention from staff and the police. This case highlights the risks of drink-driving and violence towards emergency workers.

Attack On Supermarket Staff

When two Morrisons employees tried to help with the stalled vehicle, Wisniewska slapped one worker and spat at another. Her aggressive response escalated tensions before police arrived at the scene.

Assaults On Police Officers

After her arrest, Wisniewska continued to assault officers in custody by kicking and spitting at them. Such attacks on emergency services are treated as serious offences.

Over Three Times The Legal

An evidential breath test showed Wisniewska’s alcohol level at 118 micrograms per 100ml of breath, more than three times the UK legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Sentenced At Hastings Magistrates Court

On 9 April, Hastings Magistrates’ Court disqualified Wisniewska from driving for 28 months and imposed a 12-month community order. She was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the assault victims.