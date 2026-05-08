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Naeem Akram Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen in Nelson Shop

Naeem Akram Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen in Nelson Shop

Naeem Akram, 36, of Chapel House Road, Nelson, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl inside his shop in November 2023. The victim entered Chapel House Grocers on her way home from school to buy chocolate when Akram locked the door and attacked her. She escaped and reported the crime to her family, prompting police action.

Guilty Plea At Court

Akram entered a guilty plea for sexual assault during his hearing at Preston Crown Court on 6 May, which led to his immediate sentencing.

Victims Impact Statement

The 15-year-old victim revealed the assault has left her traumatised, fearful, and requiring counselling to cope with the experience.

Police Response

Police acted swiftly after the victim reported the incident, leading to Akram’s arrest and prosecution.

Community Safety Concern

The case has raised concerns about young people’s safety in local shops, emphasising the importance of vigilance and support services.

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