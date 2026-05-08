Derbyshire Man Jailed Five Years for Supplying Cocaine Across Three Counties

A 40-year-old man from Derbyshire, Christopher Dixon, has been sentenced to five years in prison for supplying cocaine across south Derbyshire, Staffordshire, and Leicestershire. The Derbyshire Constabulary investigation began after intelligence alerted police to Dixon as a key drug dealer. He was arrested on 29 January during a stop in Drakelow near Burton-upon-Trent.

Police Find Cocaine Concealed

Officers discovered halved Kinder egg plastic holders believed to be used for hiding drugs in Dixon’s vehicle, along with large sums of cash. Further searches at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station uncovered nine wraps of cocaine hidden inside a Kinder egg tucked in Dixon’s underwear.

Cash Hidden At Home And

A subsequent search of Dixon’s home in Drakelow revealed thousands of pounds concealed under a mattress. Police also seized a mobile phone containing messages linked to drug dealing. Financial records showed £300,000 had passed through Dixon’s and an associate’s accounts despite both being unemployed and claiming benefits.

Drug Dealing Continues Despite Bail

While on bail, Dixon continued his drug supply activities. In January, police raided a Swadlincote storage unit connected to him, discovering £12,000 worth of cocaine in a locked box along with illegal weapons including a zombie knife and machete.

Arrest Following Manhunt

After the storage unit raid, Dixon fled but was tracked down and arrested at a hotel in Litchfield, Staffordshire. He declined to comment during police interviews and was remanded in custody.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Dixon pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of possession of offensive weapons. On 24 April at Derby Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.