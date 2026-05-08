Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Derelict Pub in Loughton Early Morning

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict pub on Westall Road, Loughton, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1:54am, dispatching crews from Loughton, Waltham Abbey, and Harlow, with additional support from Grays, Orsett, and Brentwood. The fire was fully extinguished by 6:26am.

Major Fire Response

Multiple fire crews arrived promptly to deal with the incident, utilising an aerial ladder platform from Grays. Two crews from Harlow and relief teams from Orsett and Brentwood were also deployed to support operations.

Crews Praised For Efforts

Watch Manager Gary Dyer said: “I would like to praise crews who worked really hard to extinguish the fire.”

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a full investigation will be conducted to determine how the fire started.

Local Impact

The fire at the derelict pub did not result in any reported injuries. The swift response by the emergency services ensured the blaze was contained before spreading to nearby properties.