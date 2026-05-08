Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Plymouth has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. Jordan Goody was convicted after colliding with 80-year-old war veteran Dilwyn Durham on Beacon Park Road on 5 February 2024, leaving the scene following a high-risk stunt.

Stunt Riding Before Crash

Witnesses told Plymouth Crown Court how Goody had been pulling wheelies and overtaking cars dangerously moments before the collision. The KTM motorbike he was riding was off-road, uninsured, unlicensed, and had no number plate.

Victim Identified

Dilwyn Durham, a respected local man and war veteran, was walking to a social club when he was struck. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died three days later.

Arrest Collision

Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team and Serious Collisions Unit launched an immediate investigation. Public appeals helped identify Goody, whose bike was recovered after being hidden.

Sentencing And Aftermath

Goody was found guilty by a jury on 10 April 2026 and received a driving ban extended to nine years, including an extended test after prison release. Detective Sergeant Sam Pullen condemned Goody’s reckless actions for causing the fatality and praised the public’s role in securing justice.

Police Call For Reports

Police urge the public to report reckless or illegal use of motorcycles and e-bikes to help prevent further tragedies. Incidents can be reported to Devon and Cornwall Police via their website, by calling 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers.