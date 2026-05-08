Man Jailed for Drunken Attacks on Hotel Security Guard in Peterborough

Christopher Allgood, 53, was sentenced to one year in jail after repeatedly attacking a hotel security guard at The White Lion Hotel in South Brink, Peterborough, on 16 April. Police arrested Allgood following a string of violent incidents and assaults on officers, highlighting serious issues with public disorder and alcohol misuse.

Repeated Attacks on the Guard

Allgood first punched the security guard in the chest after being challenged over his behaviour around 2pm. He struck the guard again later, this time damaging the officer’s chest rig that held body-worn video equipment. The violence escalated when Allgood strangled and repeatedly punched the same officer in a third assault during the same day.

Intimidation Of Other Residents

On the day of the attacks, Allgood also intimidated another hotel resident and physically assaulted him by pulling his hair, contributing to a volatile and unsafe environment within the hotel premises.

Police Intervention And Abuse

Officers attending the scene described Allgood as heavily intoxicated, unable to walk steadily or speak coherently. When police attempted to arrest him, he became abusive and punched an officer on the nose before spitting inside the police van during transport.

Court Outcome And Charges

Allgood, who has no known fixed address, admitted to intentional strangulation, two counts of criminal damage, assaulting a police officer, and two counts of common assault. On 5 May at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for one year for his violent and disruptive behaviour.