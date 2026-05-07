Buckinghamshire Coroner Awaits Updates On Liam Payne Balcony Death Inquiry

A Buckinghamshire coroner is awaiting further developments in the investigation into former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death in Argentina. Payne died aged 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on 16 October 2024, according to a pre-inquest review heard at Beaconsfield Coroner’s Court.

Investigation Stalled

Senior coroner Crispin Butler confirmed on Thursday that there have been no new updates since the last pre-inquest review in January 2025. He explained that there has been no further evidence disclosed from Argentina via the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Awaiting Documentation

Mr Butler said documentation received so far has undergone translation and will be shared with Liam Payne’s family, who did not attend the brief hearing. The investigations in Argentina are ongoing, but details remain limited.

Legal Proceedings Update

In February 2025, an Argentinian court dropped criminal negligence charges against three of the five individuals originally charged in connection with Payne’s death. The coroner waits for more information before a final inquest can be scheduled.

Next Review Scheduled

The inquest has been adjourned until a further pre-inquest review on 1 December 2025, when the coroner hopes to receive more comprehensive reports and eyewitness statements.