Four Men Jailed Over Stabbing Violence in Swansea City Centre

Four men have been sentenced to prison following a violent disorder in Swansea city centre that left three people hospitalised with stab wounds. The incident took place on St. Helen’s Road, Sandfields, Swansea around 10:15pm on Wednesday, 24 September. South Wales Police arrested 20-year-old Mohabat Adreemzai from Barry, alongside Yasir Aryan (19), Mahfuz Uddin (24), and Mohammed Uddin (26), all from Swansea, in connection with the attack.

Guilty Verdicts Delivered

Mohabat Adreemzai and Mahfuz Uddin denied charges of violent disorder and possession of a knife blade in a public place but were found guilty of both offences. Yasir Aryan was convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, while Mohammed Uddin was found guilty of violent disorder.

Prison Sentences Handed Down

Mahfuz Uddin received 39 months of imprisonment.

Mohabat Adreemzai was jailed for 36 months.

Mohammed Uddin was sentenced to 24 months.

Yasir Aryan received a 21-month prison term.

Police Response And Public Safety

South Wales Police responded swiftly to reports of an ongoing disturbance, highlighting ongoing concerns about knife crime and violent incidents in Swansea. The convictions serve as a warning against carrying weapons and involvement in violent disorder.

Impact On Victims

The violent outbreak resulted in three victims being stabbed and rushed to hospital for treatment, underscoring the serious consequences of such street violence in the city centre.