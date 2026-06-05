Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

Adrian White, 47, from Sandringham Road, London, has been sentenced to eight months in jail for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train travelling from Birmingham New Street to London Euston on 27 June last year. The British Transport Police (BTP) led the investigation after White bombarded the victim with inappropriate comments before the assault.

Unwanted Advances on the Train

White entered the same carriage as the victim and her friends, initiating unwanted conversation and directing offensive remarks at the woman. When the victim attempted to leave the train at Coventry, White sexually assaulted her.

Swift Action From Passengers And

The victim and her friends immediately reported the incident to rail staff, resulting in White being ejected from the train. BTP officers quickly arrested him and pursued charges for sexual assault.

Court Verdict And Sentence

At Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 26 May, White pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault. He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police Appeal For Reporting

The case highlights the importance of reporting inappropriate behaviour and sexual offences on public transport to ensure swift justice and safety for all passengers.