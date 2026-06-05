CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

Police investigating a voyeurism report in Canterbury have released a CCTV image to identify a man who may assist their enquiries. The incident allegedly took place at 12.30pm on Friday 1 May 2026 in Whitefriars Street, where a woman was filmed on a mobile phone while changing inside a shop fitting room.

Key Evidence Revealed

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and door-to-door checks around the area. The released image is part of their efforts to track down the man captured on camera during the incident.

Public Help Sought

The police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the photo to come forward and assist the investigation. Reporting details is essential to solving the case.

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